Vital Farms (VITL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2026 – Vital Farms was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

3/2/2026 – Vital Farms had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Vital Farms had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Vital Farms had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Vital Farms had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from $45.00.

2/26/2026 – Vital Farms was downgraded by Benchmark Co. from “buy” to “hold”.

1/30/2026 – Vital Farms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Vital Farms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In related news, Director Karl Khoury purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 119,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,107.05. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,361,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,242,711.50. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,736,050 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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