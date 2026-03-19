Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39,309 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after buying an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 110.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Visa by 286.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $565,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $299.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.50 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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