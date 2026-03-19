VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of USTB stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $51.12.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
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