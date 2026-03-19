Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTL. William Blair began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut Vertical Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVTL
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Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of EVTL opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $369.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.23. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace’s mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.
The company’s flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.
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