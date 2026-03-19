Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTL. William Blair began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut Vertical Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVTL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 1,333,312 shares during the last quarter. Kotler Kevin acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. Inherent Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Management Corp. now owns 1,331,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 801,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 81.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,428,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 610,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTL opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $369.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.23. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace’s mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.