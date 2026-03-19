Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Ventyx Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,484,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 607,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,129,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,349,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTYX opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

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Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome.

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