Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Ventyx Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.
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Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of VTYX opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.26.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome.
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