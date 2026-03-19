Venture Global (NYSE:VG) CFO Sells $8,580,012.48 in Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Thayer sold 611,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $8,580,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 100,819,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,159,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 5.70.

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Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 18.38%.Venture Global’s quarterly revenue was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Venture Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Venture Global’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global during the third quarter worth $3,641,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the third quarter valued at $13,632,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Venture Global by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 233,978 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 3rd quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venture Global by 223.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 562,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 388,892 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Venture Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Venture Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Venture Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Venture Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VG

Venture Global Company Profile

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Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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