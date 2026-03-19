Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Stock Position Lifted by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 11.6% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $3,310,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 381,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $388,000.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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