Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stake Increased by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 7.9% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,346,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,240,000 after buying an additional 5,476,153 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 126,617,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,874 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,942,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,913,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,912,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,304 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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