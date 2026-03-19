Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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