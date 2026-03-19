Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Stake Reduced by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saranac Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 121,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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