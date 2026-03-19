Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

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