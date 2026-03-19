Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stock Position Raised by Payne Capital Management LLC

Payne Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Payne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Payne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $450.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.94. The firm has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.