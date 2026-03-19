Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 2.6% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.68% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $54,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,972,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,606,000 after purchasing an additional 69,135 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,188.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,236,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,809,000 after buying an additional 2,063,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,125,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,834,000 after acquiring an additional 84,555 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,066,000 after acquiring an additional 50,552 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $109.36.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

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