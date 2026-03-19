Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stake Trimmed by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $60,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.