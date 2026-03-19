VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 228.7% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

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VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of MOAT opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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