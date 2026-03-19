VanEck Bitcoin ETF $HODL Stake Reduced by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin ETF (BATS:HODL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,799 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin ETF were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Bitcoin ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin ETF by 180.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 207,350 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of BATS:HODL opened at $20.09 on Thursday. VanEck Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $35.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

About VanEck Bitcoin ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency. HODL was launched on Jan 4, 2024 and is issued by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HODL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin ETF (BATS:HODL – Free Report).

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