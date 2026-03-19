Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,136,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 265.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on TeraWulf from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other news, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,038.38. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 270,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,635.62. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 6,594 shares of company stock valued at $100,059 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About TeraWulf

(Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Further Reading

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