Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,136,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 265.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on TeraWulf from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.
Insider Transactions at TeraWulf
In other news, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,038.38. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 270,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,635.62. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 6,594 shares of company stock valued at $100,059 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TeraWulf Stock Performance
Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.
One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.
Further Reading
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