UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

UTime Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ WTO opened at $2.84 on Thursday. UTime has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $1,500.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.85.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTO shares. Wall Street Zen raised UTime to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of UTime in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UTime presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About UTime

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UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

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