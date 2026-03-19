US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Issues Earnings Results

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.78 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. US Solar Fund had a net margin of 104.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.
US Solar Fund Stock Performance
Shares of USF traded down GBX 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 270,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,306. US Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £954,282.30, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.35.
US Solar Fund Company Profile
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