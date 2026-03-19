Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells $383,160.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Dallas II sold 7,725 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $383,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,820.80. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $493.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

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Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 30.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNTY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Unity Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker UNTY. Through its primary subsidiary, Unity Bank, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses and municipal clients in its regional markets.

Founded in 1906, Unity Bank maintains a network of conveniently located branches across Bucks County and adjacent areas of southeastern Pennsylvania. The company’s deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its loan offerings encompass commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural and consumer lending solutions.

Beyond traditional deposit and lending activities, Unity Bancorp provides cash management and merchant services, as well as internet and mobile banking platforms designed to streamline day-to-day financial operations.

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