United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UCB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Hovde Group cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings raised United Community Banks from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on United Community Banks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCB stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $36.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.35%.United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

United Community Banks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $425,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,954.56. This trade represents a 36.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCB. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc (NYSE: UCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company’s core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.