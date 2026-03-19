Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $236.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.19. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $268.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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