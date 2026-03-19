Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:UFG – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.9868 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 167,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 416,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Uni-Fuels in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Uni-Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Uni-Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Uni-Fuels Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uni-Fuels

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uni-Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Uni-Fuels in the third quarter worth about $107,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Uni-Fuels in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Uni-Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Uni-Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Uni-Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uni-Fuels, Inc (NASDAQ: UFG) is an independent developer and marketer of renewable transportation fuels, specializing in biodiesel and renewable diesel. The company sources feedstocks such as soybean oil, used cooking oils and animal fats, converting them through tolling arrangements into fuels that meet ASTM specifications for use in on-road and off-road diesel engines. Uni-Fuels focuses on integrating supply, production and logistics to deliver low-carbon intensity fuels that comply with U.S.

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