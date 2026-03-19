UIL (LON:UTL) Insider Stuart Bridges Buys 20,500 Shares

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Bridges acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 per share, for a total transaction of £41,205.

UIL Price Performance

LON UTL traded up GBX 4 on Thursday, hitting GBX 206. 994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795. The firm has a market cap of £186.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.13. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 208.

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UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 12.80 EPS for the quarter. UIL had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 88.21%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

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