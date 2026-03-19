UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UFPI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

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UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.13. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.33). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.66%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 879,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,118,000 after acquiring an additional 343,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Key UFP Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting UFP Industries this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a “Hold” rating on UFPI but published an updated multi-year forecast (FY2026–FY2028) and quarter-by-quarter estimates—providing a roadmap for expected recovery while not turning bullish. This keeps analyst sentiment cautious rather than optimistic. Zacks / MarketBeat summary

Zacks Research kept a “Hold” rating on UFPI but published an updated multi-year forecast (FY2026–FY2028) and quarter-by-quarter estimates—providing a roadmap for expected recovery while not turning bullish. This keeps analyst sentiment cautious rather than optimistic. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Zacks estimate cuts: Zacks pared several near-term and FY forecasts in mid-March (examples: FY2026 EPS lowered to $5.25 from $5.67; FY2027 to $5.91 from $6.30; Q4‑2026 to $1.03 from $1.18; Q1‑2027 to $1.44 from $1.51). The across-the-board reductions signal weaker demand or margin pressure is expected and are pressuring the stock. Zacks / MarketBeat details

Multiple Zacks estimate cuts: Zacks pared several near-term and FY forecasts in mid-March (examples: FY2026 EPS lowered to $5.25 from $5.67; FY2027 to $5.91 from $6.30; Q4‑2026 to $1.03 from $1.18; Q1‑2027 to $1.44 from $1.51). The across-the-board reductions signal weaker demand or margin pressure is expected and are pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Sell-side negative coverage: an MSN column highlights “3 reasons to sell UFPI” and suggests an alternative stock, amplifying bearish sentiment among retail investors and potentially increasing selling pressure. 3 reasons to sell UFPI

Sell-side negative coverage: an MSN column highlights “3 reasons to sell UFPI” and suggests an alternative stock, amplifying bearish sentiment among retail investors and potentially increasing selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Recent reported results were weak: UFPI missed Q4 analyst expectations (reported $0.70 EPS vs. ~$1.03 estimate) and revenue declined ~9% year-over-year — a backdrop that explains the downward estimate revisions and investor caution. Historical results / MarketBeat

About UFP Industries

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UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

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