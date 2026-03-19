Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $237.15 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.