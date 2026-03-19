Tull Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,723 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Tull Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tull Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,260,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 878,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 702,461 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,299,000. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 523,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 337,229 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 997,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after buying an additional 325,663 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $62.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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