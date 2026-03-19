Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $1.36 Billion Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,978,000. Lucid Group makes up about 0.8% of Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.18% of Lucid Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.14.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Lucid Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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