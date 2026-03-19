Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Insider Peter Holten Mühlmann Sells 359,000 Shares

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Peter Holten Mühlmann sold 359,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239, for a total transaction of £858,010.

Peter Holten Mühlmann also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Peter Holten Mühlmann sold 53,000 shares of Trustpilot Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 217, for a total transaction of £115,010.

Trustpilot Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock traded up GBX 5.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 243. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,589. The stock has a market cap of £950.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Trustpilot Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 289.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -269.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 354 to GBX 375 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 300 to GBX 315 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 290 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

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Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

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