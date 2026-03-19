Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Stock Holdings Decreased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,548 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $67,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 259.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 631.6% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,189.5% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

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Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 17.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Truist Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $183,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,010.83. This trade represents a 83.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $651,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,811.99. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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