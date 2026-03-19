TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Down 21.7% – Here’s What Happened

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) was down 21.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 337,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 183,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

TriStar Gold Stock Down 23.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.39.

About TriStar Gold

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TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

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