TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 612636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

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TripAdvisor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TripAdvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $14,959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,569 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,954 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 294,151 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 187,734 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 366,638 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 302,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 990,649 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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