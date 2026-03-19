Trinity Capital Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

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Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.2%

TRIN opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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