Trinity Capital Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRINGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Trinity Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRINGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRIN shares. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Loop Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clear Str raised Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRIN

Trinity Capital Company Profile

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Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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Dividend History for Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

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