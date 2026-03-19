Trinity Capital Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Trinity Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

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Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRIN shares. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Loop Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clear Str raised Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRIN

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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