Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Trevi Therapeutics’ conference call:

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Positive end-of-phase II FDA meeting with agreement on using an objective cough monitor primary endpoint and a plan to run two pivotal phase III trials in IPF-related chronic cough (a ~300-patient 52-week trial with a 24-week primary readout and a ~130-patient 12-week confirmatory trial).

with agreement on using an objective cough monitor primary endpoint and a plan to run two pivotal phase III trials in IPF-related chronic cough (a ~300-patient 52-week trial with a 24-week primary readout and a ~130-patient 12-week confirmatory trial). Execution timeline set: the first IPF phase III is targeted to start in Q2, the second in H2, the RCC phase IIb is planned for Q2, and the company expects ~1 year to enroll the larger IPF trial across ~80–100 sites.

Execution timeline set: the first IPF phase III is targeted to start in Q2, the second in H2, the RCC phase IIb is planned for Q2, and the company expects ~1 year to enroll the larger IPF trial across ~80–100 sites. Trevi ended 2025 with approximately $188 million , giving a runway into 2028 to fund key readouts (including a 12-week pivotal IPF readout), but the 52-week controlled safety requirement means the 24-week IPF readout is not covered and the company may need additional capital.

Trevi ended 2025 with approximately , giving a runway into 2028 to fund key readouts (including a 12-week pivotal IPF readout), but the 52-week controlled safety requirement means the 24-week IPF readout is not covered and the company may need additional capital. Development of additional indications is advancing: Trevi will seek an FDA meeting for a proposed adaptive phase IIb → pivotal trial pathway in non-IPF ILD (Q3 meeting; potential trial start by year-end) and is moving forward with a 3-dose placebo-controlled RCC phase IIb with an internal sample-size re‑estimation.

Development of additional indications is advancing: Trevi will seek an FDA meeting for a proposed adaptive phase IIb → pivotal trial pathway in non-IPF ILD (Q3 meeting; potential trial start by year-end) and is moving forward with a 3-dose placebo-controlled RCC phase IIb with an internal sample-size re‑estimation. Regulatory risk on controlled‑substance scheduling appears low based on Trevi’s human abuse‑potential and respiratory safety data and constructive discussion with Controlled Substances staff, supporting expectation that the formulation will remain unscheduled.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5%

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics News Roundup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Trevi Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA alignment reached for two pivotal Phase 3 trials in IPF-related chronic cough — a major clinical de‑risking event that makes a clear development path toward registrational studies and potential commercialization. Seeking Alpha: Phase 3 FDA alignment

FDA alignment reached for two pivotal Phase 3 trials in IPF-related chronic cough — a major clinical de‑risking event that makes a clear development path toward registrational studies and potential commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Trevi reported EPS of ($0.06) vs. consensus ($0.10), suggesting better-than-expected execution and giving near-term confidence to investors. Conference call/press release provided additional program updates. Press Release / Earnings

Q4 beat: Trevi reported EPS of ($0.06) vs. consensus ($0.10), suggesting better-than-expected execution and giving near-term confidence to investors. Conference call/press release provided additional program updates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham raised its price target to $24 (buy) and D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a $19 buy target; HC Wainwright maintains a Buy with a $21 target — collectively signaling strong buy‑side conviction that TRVI’s pipeline and FDA alignment justify higher valuation. Benzinga: Analyst notes

Analyst support: Needham raised its price target to $24 (buy) and D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a $19 buy target; HC Wainwright maintains a Buy with a $21 target — collectively signaling strong buy‑side conviction that TRVI’s pipeline and FDA alignment justify higher valuation. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed EPS estimates for 2026 quarters (Q1 -$0.08; Q2 -$0.12; Q3 -$0.17; Q4 -$0.17) and long‑range FY2030 EPS of $0.79 — indicating expected near‑term losses but projected long‑term profitability if programs advance.

HC Wainwright published detailed EPS estimates for 2026 quarters (Q1 -$0.08; Q2 -$0.12; Q3 -$0.17; Q4 -$0.17) and long‑range FY2030 EPS of $0.79 — indicating expected near‑term losses but projected long‑term profitability if programs advance. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call and transcripts are available for review (provides management commentary and program timeline color). Yahoo: Earnings transcript

Full earnings call and transcripts are available for review (provides management commentary and program timeline color). Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $19 to $18 (still overweight) — a modest downward revision that could temper some upside expectations. Benzinga: Morgan Stanley PT cut

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $19 to $18 (still overweight) — a modest downward revision that could temper some upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with consensus full‑year EPS still negative (~-$0.49) for 2026; near‑term losses and development costs are likely to keep volatility high until Phase 3 data milestones.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

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About Trevi Therapeutics

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Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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