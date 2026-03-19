Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.6070. Approximately 9,024,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 47,446,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.38.

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Transocean Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 73.52%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 78,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $498,433.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 268,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,639. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $293,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,910. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,903 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 12.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 434,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 88.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

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