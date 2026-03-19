Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 222,044 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 105,499 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of KRE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.19. 25,482,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,751,123. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

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