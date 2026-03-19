Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.01 target price on shares of Torrid in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $1.50 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.44.

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Torrid Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

NYSE CURV opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a P/E ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 1.51. Torrid has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Torrid by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Torrid by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Torrid by 30.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid, trading under the ticker CURV on the New York Stock Exchange, is a specialty retailer focused on plus-size women’s fashion. Established in 2001 as a division of Hot Topic, Torrid has built its reputation on offering trend-driven apparel and accessories designed specifically for women who wear size 10 to 30. The company’s product assortment spans casual wear, denim, activewear, intimates, footwear, and fashion‐forward accessories, catering to a demographic that has historically been underserved by mainstream retailers.

Over the years, Torrid has expanded from its early mall‐based store footprint to become a multichannel business.

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