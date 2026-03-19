Top Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

IREN, Marathon Digital, and TeraWulf are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded companies whose revenues, assets, or business models give investors material exposure to Bitcoin — for example miners, exchanges, custodians, or firms that hold large Bitcoin reserves. Investors buy them to gain equity-based exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and ecosystem growth, but returns also reflect company-specific fundamentals, operational risks, and regulatory factors that can cause performance to diverge from spot Bitcoin. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

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TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

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