Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.75 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 145.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Titan Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

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Titan Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Titan Mining

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TII traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 316,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96. Titan Mining has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Mining during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Mining in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Titan Mining Company Profile

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Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc and graphite, as well as iron-oxide copper gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

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