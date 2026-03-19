tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital Group

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

tinyBuild Trading Up 4.0%

TBLD stock traded up GBX 0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6.50. 686,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.61. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 4.65 and a 1 year high of GBX 12. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.43.

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tinyBuild Company Profile

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Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe. The Group’s broad geographical footprint enables the Company to source high-potential IP, access cost-effective development resources, and build a loyal customer base through its innovative grassroots marketing.

tinyBuild was admitted to AIM, a market by the London Stock Exchange, in March 2021.

For further information, visit: www.tinybuildinvestors.com.

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