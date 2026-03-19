tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital Group

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.
tinyBuild Trading Up 4.0%
TBLD stock traded up GBX 0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6.50. 686,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.61. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 4.65 and a 1 year high of GBX 12. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.43.
tinyBuild Company Profile
tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe. The Group’s broad geographical footprint enables the Company to source high-potential IP, access cost-effective development resources, and build a loyal customer base through its innovative grassroots marketing.
tinyBuild was admitted to AIM, a market by the London Stock Exchange, in March 2021.
For further information, visit: www.tinybuildinvestors.com.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.