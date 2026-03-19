The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 and last traded at GBX 18. 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 74,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50.

The Mission Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.18.

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About The Mission Group

(Get Free Report)

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions. Creating real standout, sharing real innovation and delivering real growth for some of the world’s biggest brands.

www.themission.co.uk

Why invest in MISSION?

With a robust business model, a strong track record and a far-reaching programme of growth, there are many good reasons to invest in MISSION.

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