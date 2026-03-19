Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) vs. Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) Head to Head Review

Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Youxin Technology and Textmunication Holdgings, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youxin Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Youxin Technology and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youxin Technology N/A N/A N/A Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youxin Technology $540,000.00 4.44 -$9.65 million N/A N/A Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.03 -$340,000.00 ($0.48) 0.00

This table compares Youxin Technology and Textmunication Holdgings”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Textmunication Holdgings has higher revenue and earnings than Youxin Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Youxin Technology has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, suggesting that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Youxin Technology beats Textmunication Holdgings on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youxin Technology

(Get Free Report)

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Textmunication Holdgings

(Get Free Report)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

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