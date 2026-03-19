Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stake Trimmed by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,429,487. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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