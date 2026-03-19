Tevis Investment Management Invests $1.23 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,331 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,281,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,795,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,104,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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