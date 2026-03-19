Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Down 15.3% – Time to Sell?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 and last traded at GBX 0.07. 33,210,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 84,824,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Down 15.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a market cap of £3.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.50.

Get Tertiary Minerals alerts:

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 291.13%.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.