Teresa Dick Sells 5,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) CAO Teresa Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,755 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,450. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $190.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,750. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $193.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

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Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and reiterations surfaced this week (Raymond James raised its PT to $240; UBS, Wells Fargo and others boosted targets), supporting upside expectations and likely fueling buying interest. Raymond James PT Raise

Several firms raised price targets and reiterations surfaced this week (Raymond James raised its PT to $240; UBS, Wells Fargo and others boosted targets), supporting upside expectations and likely fueling buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector tailwinds: Bank of America and other outlets highlighted a tighter oil supply outlook (Strait of Hormuz disruptions) that lifts the U.S. energy outlook and makes Permian producers like Diamondback attractive. BofA Oil Outlook

Macro/sector tailwinds: Bank of America and other outlets highlighted a tighter oil supply outlook (Strait of Hormuz disruptions) that lifts the U.S. energy outlook and makes Permian producers like Diamondback attractive. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20, ~2.2% yield), which can support investor demand from income-focused holders. Dividend Announcement

Dividend increase: the company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20, ~2.2% yield), which can support investor demand from income-focused holders. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported no material short position (short-interest ratio ~0 days), which suggests limited short-squeeze dynamics but also little bearish positioning to unwind. (Data point: March 19 short interest update.)

Short interest data reported no material short position (short-interest ratio ~0 days), which suggests limited short-squeeze dynamics but also little bearish positioning to unwind. (Data point: March 19 short interest update.) Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: EVP Matt Zmigrosky disclosed a sizeable sale (reported filings show cumulative sales — including a 20,899-share disposition), which may concern some investors about insider conviction. Zmigrosky SEC Filing

Large insider selling: EVP Matt Zmigrosky disclosed a sizeable sale (reported filings show cumulative sales — including a 20,899-share disposition), which may concern some investors about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales: CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares (~$950k) and CFO Jere Thompson III sold 750 shares; multiple insider dispositions in a short window can weigh on sentiment despite being common for tax or diversification reasons. Teresa Dick SEC Filing Thompson SEC Filing

About Diamondback Energy

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Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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