TD Cowen Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $113.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised J. M. Smucker to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

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J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

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The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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