Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,968 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.6%

TJX stock opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.98 and a one year high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $149.74. The firm has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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