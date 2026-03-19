Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $208.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.61. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEU has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEU

About Centrus Energy

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.